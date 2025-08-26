Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters says state-sponsored attacks designed to sow discord are completely unacceptable. Photo / Mark Mitchell

‘Gravely concerned’ Winston Peters reacts to news Iran behind attacks in Australia

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is “gravely concerned” to learn the Australian Government has pinned anti-Semitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne on Iran.

“New Zealand unequivocally condemns Iran’s actions, including through proxies, in Gaza, the Red Sea and around the Middle East and the world. State-sponsored attacks designed to sow discord are completely unacceptable,” Peters said in a post to the social media platform X.

“I have asked MFAT [Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade] officials to convey our concerns urgently and directly to the Iranian ambassador in Wellington.”

Earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Australia was expelling the Iranian ambassador, accusing Iran of being behind the attacks.

It is the first time Australia has expelled an ambassador since World War II, AFP reported.