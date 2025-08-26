Tehran was behind a fire attack on a kosher cafe, the Lewis Continental Cafe, in Sydney’s Bondi suburb in October 2024, the Prime Minister told a news conference.
Iran also directed an arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December 2024, Albanese said, citing Australian intelligence.
No physical injuries were reported in the two attacks.
“These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil,” Albanese said in remarks reported by AFP.
“They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community. It is totally unacceptable.”
Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi “persona non grata” and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.
Australia withdrew its ambassador to Iran and suspended the embassy’s operations in Tehran.
The Australian diplomats were all “safe in a third country”, Albanese said.
Australia will also legislate to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.
– Additional reporting AFP