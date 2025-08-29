Labour MP Willie Jackson has suggested price regulations as a possible option to address cost-of-living pressures, but also says it is not his party’s policy.
The Government this week announced several steps it’s taking to remove barriers to companies setting up new supermarket chains nationally, including introducing a fast-trackoption for stores that improve grocery competition.
Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis is still exploring restructuring options for the country’s current grocery duopoly, Woolworths and Foodstuffs. She said such a significant intervention carries costs and risks that need to be weighed against potential benefits.
“A decision to restructure the supermarkets is not a decision that would be taken lightly. It would be a significant intervention that would carry costs and risks that would need to be rigorously weighted against the potential benefits to shoppers,” Willis said on Wednesday.
“A cost-benefit analysis is under way on specific options for restructuring the duopoly and will inform future advice I intend to take to Cabinet on whether further legislative changes are required to improve competition.”
