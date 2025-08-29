Advertisement
Labour’s Willie Jackson suggests regulating supermarket prices, but then says it’s not party policy

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

National's Paul Goldsmith and Labour's Willie Jackson on the Herald NOW panel.

Labour MP Willie Jackson has suggested price regulations as a possible option to address cost-of-living pressures, but also says it is not his party’s policy.

The Government this week announced several steps it’s taking to remove barriers to companies setting up new supermarket chains nationally, including introducing a fast-track

