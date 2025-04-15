Grocery commissioner Pierre van Heerden doubles down on calls for a third big retailer and wholesaler to compete with Foodstuffs and Woolworths, speaking with BusinessDesk.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden criticised supermarkets for not fully opening wholesale supply to smaller retailers.

Van Heerden highlighted the need for a third entrant and a wholesale supply code.

The draft findings on wholesale supply have been delayed to allow responses to Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ request for information.

Grocery Commissioner Pierre van Heerden has fired a shot at the big supermarket operators over a new regime meant to open their wholesale supply to smaller retailers.

“We don’t believe it’s fulfilling its potential, because of the low volume and the low numbers that are customers,” van Heerden said.

Foodstuffs’ 70 to 80 retail customers were “not a lot” he said, while Woolworths had more focus but “it’s still a small offering”.

Van Heerden said it showed the need for a third entrant and for a wholesale supply code.