Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Labour Party’s latest election policy makes cervical screening free for all women aged 25-69

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Labour health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall and leader Chris Hipkins announced the cervical screening policy today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour health spokeswoman Ayesha Verrall and leader Chris Hipkins announced the cervical screening policy today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour will make cervical cancer screening free for all women aged between 25 and 69 years old, says its health spokeswoman, Dr Ayesha Verrall.

It is the latest policy the party has unveiled in the lead-up to the 2026 general election.

Verrall, announcing the scheme today, says it will cost

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save