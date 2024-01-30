Police Minister Mark Mitchell initially denied the policy had been changed. Photo / Laura Smith

Labour’s police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen is accusing the Government of prioritising tax cuts over resourcing police after Police Minister Mark Mitchell said the promise of 500 new officers will be realised in three years, not two.

The coalition agreement between National and New Zealand First included a commitment to training “no fewer than 500 new frontline police within the first two years”. Late last year, Mitchell said the 500 officers would be a net addition to the workforce.

However, when asked in the House by Andersen to confirm this, Mitchell said the Government’s policy was to “deliver 500 additional police officers over the term of this Government, which is three years...”.

When Andersen asked whether this was confirmation the Government was walking back on its promise, Mitchell denied it before claiming he had previously spoken to the issue when discussing the recruitment challenges faced by police thanks in part to a section of the workforce getting ready to retire and targeted campaigns to recruit New Zealand officers coming from Australia.

Former Police Minister Ginny Andersen claims the public spending cuts have changed the policy. Photo / Mike Scott

In a statement, Andersen claimed the backdown indicated the proposed 6.5-7.5 per cent back-office spending cuts in the public service had led to the change in policy.

“This is yet another broken promise that makes a mockery of Mark Mitchell’s claim that he will restore law and order,” she said.

“Only in December, Mark Mitchell ‘absolutely guaranteed’ that there would be no cuts or reprioritisations to the Police budget in order to deliver on the promise of 500 more frontline Police in two years. Two months later the Minister of Police is desperately back-tracking.

“National needs to be straight up with New Zealanders about what these promised tax cuts are actually going to cost us.”

She argued Mitchell, a former police officer, would have known the extent of the recruitment challenges and should have constructed the policy accordingly.

Even with the policy extended to three years, Andersen questioned whether that would be achievable given the difficulty NZ Police was experiencing attracting new recruits.

