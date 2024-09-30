The Talbot Mills survey shows 46% of people believe Kim Dotcom should be extradited from New Zealand to the United States, 23% said he should not be extradited to the United States, and 31% of those surveyed were unsure or did not have a yes or no position on Dotcom’s extradition case.

A 58% majority of respondents were aware Kim Dotcom was potentially being extradited to face criminal charges in the US, in relation to his website.

The order signed by the Justice Minister is effectively on pause due to a judicial review in the High Court.

Goldsmith has previously said he received “extensive advice” from the Ministry of Justice on the matter.

Following the signing of the extradition order being made public, the self-proclaimed “internet freedom fighter” and Megaupload founder posted to social media saying, “The obedient US colony in the South Pacific just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload, unsolicited, and what copyright holders were able to remove with direct delete access instantly and without question”.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, made on August 29, Dotcom maintained he had done nothing wrong.

Let me share with you the biggest betrayal of Justice by the New Zealand Courts in my extradition case:



US prosecutors claim (in their own submissions) that the ‘crux of the case’ against me was that Megaupload only removed the infringing link from our servers (online access to… — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) August 29, 2024

“I have done nothing criminal and they know it,” he said, reiterating his intention to stay in New Zealand.

“People keep suggesting that I should leave this corrupt US colony like a fugitive on the run. Hell no,” Dotcom added.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.