A survey collecting Kiwis’ thoughts on the fate of Kim Dotcom reveals 46% of more than 1000 respondents believe the Megaupload founder should be extradited to the United States.
NZME recently revealed Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith authorised “every” police constable to arrest and detain Kim Dotcom for the purpose of handing him to American authorities.
Dotcom has been in a legal battle for more than a decade. The surrender order of the Megaupload founder, seen by the Herald, details an ongoing timeline dating back to January 2012, when a provisional arrest warrant was carried out.
Dotcom signalled plans to carry out a judicial review, after Goldsmith signed the surrender order in mid-August.
Polling and research company Talbot Mills conducted a nationwide online survey about what should happen with Dotcom, following the signing of the surrender order and 1177 people responded in the August 22 to September 2 timeframe.