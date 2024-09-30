Advertisement
Kim Dotcom: Survey shows 46% of Kiwis believe former internet mogul should be extradited to US, 23% say no

Azaria Howell
By
Wellington Reporter, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Barrister Clive Elliott told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking about the next steps to expect from the Kim Dotcom saga. Video / NewstalkZB

A survey collecting Kiwis’ thoughts on the fate of Kim Dotcom reveals 46% of more than 1000 respondents believe the Megaupload founder should be extradited to the United States.

NZME recently revealed Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith authorised “every” police constable to arrest and detain Kim Dotcom for the purpose of handing him to American authorities.

Dotcom has been in a legal battle for more than a decade. The surrender order of the Megaupload founder, seen by the Herald, details an ongoing timeline dating back to January 2012, when a provisional arrest warrant was carried out.

Dotcom signalled plans to carry out a judicial review, after Goldsmith signed the surrender order in mid-August.

Polling and research company Talbot Mills conducted a nationwide online survey about what should happen with Dotcom, following the signing of the surrender order and 1177 people responded in the August 22 to September 2 timeframe.

The Talbot Mills survey shows 46% of people believe Kim Dotcom should be extradited from New Zealand to the United States, 23% said he should not be extradited to the United States, and 31% of those surveyed were unsure or did not have a yes or no position on Dotcom’s extradition case.

A 58% majority of respondents were aware Kim Dotcom was potentially being extradited to face criminal charges in the US, in relation to his website.

The order signed by the Justice Minister is effectively on pause due to a judicial review in the High Court.

Goldsmith has previously said he received “extensive advice” from the Ministry of Justice on the matter.

Following the signing of the extradition order being made public, the self-proclaimed “internet freedom fighter” and Megaupload founder posted to social media saying, “The obedient US colony in the South Pacific just decided to extradite me for what users uploaded to Megaupload, unsolicited, and what copyright holders were able to remove with direct delete access instantly and without question”.

In a separate post on X, formerly Twitter, made on August 29, Dotcom maintained he had done nothing wrong.

“I have done nothing criminal and they know it,” he said, reiterating his intention to stay in New Zealand.

“People keep suggesting that I should leave this corrupt US colony like a fugitive on the run. Hell no,” Dotcom added.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.

