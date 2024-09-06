The whimper in question came from Jones, who apparently buckled after being thrice confronted by the expressive eyebrow of Attorney General Judith Collins.

It is not easy at the best of times to convince Jones he needs to shut up, so it took one letter to all ministers and two conversations with Jones directly, telling him off for airing his opinions about the judiciary.

Collins actioned the eyebrow after a tsunami of missives from the legal fraternity over Jones’ views of the Waitangi Tribunal, judges in general, and one judge in particular - High Court Judge Cheryl Gwyn - who Jones called a “communist” in a meeting while discussing the court’s interpretation of the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

Collins’ first two attempts were not successful.

It took until Jones’ third strike, when he was once again asked about his criticisms and ventured that there were “totalitarian” tendencies at play (later claiming he was referring to the Waitangi Tribunal, not the courts).

By this time, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Collins were being asked repeatedly if his behaviour was fitting of a Cabinet minister.

When that happens, things start to get uncomfortable.

It delivered Luxon one of the trickier situations for a Prime Minister in a coalition – how to bring into line one of the ministers of the smaller parties.

It is easy for Luxon to discipline his own ministers. It is not quite so easy when it comes to those of Act and NZ First.

For the sake of harmony, the Prime Minister can’t publicly criticise unless they know they have the backing of the leader of the smaller party.

Illustration / Guy Body

It was at least a fairly easy example of coalition personnel management.

For a start, the consequences were not immense: it was not something that warranted demotion or stripping of responsibilities.

It also helped the minister in question was Jones who, by dint of practice, has developed the act of contrition and penitence into something of an art form.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern once had to order him to read the Cabinet Manual (he clearly dozed off before the bit about the judges).

Jones even took it upon himself to announce publicly that he had been brought to heel, rather than make the PM or Attorney General continue to face awkward questions about what they would do.

He gave an interview to the Herald, saying Collins had “schooled” him on the probity of his actions and made it clear his actions were reflecting badly on all of Cabinet.

Jones had initially made it sound as if Collins had single-handedly dragged him into submission, so Collins might be sitting there content that her eyebrow’s powers are intact.

However, it later transpired it was not Collins’ who was solely responsible – although she is one of the few people Jones is a tad scared of.

Any situation involving a minister from a smaller party requires the leader of that smaller party to be involved.

NZ First leader Winston Peters – who had held his tongue on the issue publicly until it was over - also weighed in.

Peters revealed on The Country that he too had had words with Jones. He said Collins was right and Jones was wrong, and he had told him so. It’s a fair bet it was actually Peters’ view that tipped Jones into the public backdown rather than Collins.

Jones will not be sitting there sulking, because he has got off scot-free. He had made his point. He maintains he was not in breach of the Cabinet Manual.

NZ First's minister Shane Jones. Photo / Mark Mitchell

His sin was not in having such thoughts, but in voicing them.

National ministers are quietly not displeased that Jones has had his time in the sun on the issue. Nobody actually disagreed with him, they simply said they might not have used the same language. Even Luxon initially tried to defend him by saying Jones was simply being “descriptive” rather than critical. In fact, Luxon’s defence of him lasted longer than Peters’ did (partly because Luxon then went overseas where he did not have to be asked about it).

The High Court’s decision relating to the Marine and Coastal Area Act is seen by the Government as judicial over-reach – and has created a headache Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith is now trying to clear up by amending that law.

Added to that, National itself had effectively accused judges of being soft in sentencing during the election campaign when promoting a policy to limit the amount a judge could reduce an offender’s sentence by. It has since legislated for that.

So while Jones did deliver a pledge to stick to taking pot shots at frogs and skinks (and presumably the Green Party because nobody could deprive him of his favourite habit), he did not retract his existing criticisms of the judiciary. He has a history of doing it.

Nor has Jones sworn off having improper reckons about the judges in future: he might just be more careful about his audience.

He said that if such an opinion came over him again, “I certainly wouldn’t say it in front of officials, that’s for sure”.

His communist comment was delivered at what seems to have been a loose meeting between Jones, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith and the seafood industry about the Government’s plans to change the Marine and Coastal Area Act.

It was diligently noted down by an official at that meeting, and the notes released during the Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into the plans to amend the MACA.

By way of suggesting a way to prevent a repeat of such an episode, Jones promptly proposed officials should be more judicious in their note-taking at meetings.

He did not go so far as to suggest that perhaps ministers should be more judicious in what they actually say.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007.