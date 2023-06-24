National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the Annual Conference at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National Party leader Christopher Luxon at the Annual Conference at the Michael Fowler Centre in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National’s health spokesman Dr Shane Reti says he is “done with” Covid-19 being used as an excuse for poor health outcomes, vowing to bring back health targets and holding himself accountable to them.

Reti made the comments this morning at the party’s annual conference in Wellington where hundreds of party members have assembled over the weekend for what is also serving as a mass rallying event ahead of what is shaping up to be an incredibly tight election campaign.

Campaign chairman Chris Bishop also launched into a swinging attack at the Labour Government, branding this election as a “fight for nothing less than the future of our great country” and slating a “soft bigotry of low expectations”.

It also continued familiar criticisms of Labour, claiming crime is “out of control”, concerns about “equality of suffrage” with veiled references to co-governance and attempting to portray the prospect of a Labour, Green and Te Pāti Māori government as a “coalition of chaos” and claiming a vast array of taxes would be on the cards.

“It would be the most far-left-leaning government in history, wealth taxes, capital gains, more ideological policies that will force thousands of our best and our brightest to jump on the next plane,” said party president Sylvia Wood, who was re-elected to the role overnight.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon will deliver his major speech and unveil a new policy on law and order just before midday. He will speak to media about 12.45pm.

Members heard from a range of spokespeople on party policy, including Reti who spoke of declining outcomes in key health measures, such as child immunisation rates, which have plummeted since the pandemic hit.

Reti said when National was voted out in 2017 it was almost at key targets around measles vaccinations, which had since declined dramatically.

He said to “please push back” against Covid being used as an excuse.

“I am done with it as an excuse to sanitise bad behavior,” he said.

“It has been a contributor but the immunisation rates and all of the targets were falling long before Covid even arrived on our shores.”

Reti said one of the reasons was the Labour had removed health targets, which National would reinstate.

In his speech Bishop, as infrastructure spokesman, alongside transport spokesman Simeon Brown, spoke about their plans for a new infrastructure agency to concentrate various funds and projects.

They spoke of a 30-year infrastructure plan.

The pair also took aim at Labour, and in particular former Transport Minister Michael Wood, who was forced to resign this week after controversy surroundings shares he held that conflicted with his portfolios despite being told numerous times to sell them.

An image of Wood on the main screen drew howls of laughter from the audience, along with comments about Labour’s failure to deliver light rail in Auckland.

Brown also drew some chuckles when mentioning Wood would only take action on potholes after being told 17 times - a reference to the fact he was told 16 times by the Cabinet office to sell his shares before selling them.

On Saturday, party members heard from deputy leader and finance spokeswoman Nicola Willis about plans for the economy.

It was also inadvertently revealed National has set itself a target of a 45 per cent election result – an ask even Luxon admits is a “very stretch goal.”

The party has been stuck in the mid-30s in the polls for most of the past year – the last time it was in the mid-40s was before Covid-19 when Simon Bridges was the leader.

The 45 per cent goal was not supposed to be made public but it appeared as a line on a slide which was accidentally left up for the opening of the conference.

Asked about it afterwards, Luxon said it was an internal target set by the campaign team which also set specific targets for each electorate and region.



