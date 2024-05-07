Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Judges and minister briefed after instances of double voting found in election result

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
The Electoral Commission was under pressure to deliver a final result. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Electoral Commission was under pressure to deliver a final result. Photo / Bevan Conley

Staffing challenges, lax checking processes, budget pressure and an unexpected surge in late enrolments are to blame for counting errors at last year’s election, according to a report published today by the Auditor-General,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics