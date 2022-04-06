Labour MP Jan Tinetti. Photo / George Novak

Labour candidate Jan Tinetti is set to run in Tauranga's by-election on June 18.

A "humbled" Tinetti said the news was confirmed to her four days ago and she was excited to connect with the people of Tauranga in the coming weeks. She made the public announcement today.

This would be her third time running for the position, she said.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Women and Associate Minister of Education said it was a "real privilege" to have the chance to represent Tauranga again.

"It's not something I take lightly," she said.

"Tauranga has only been Labour once in its history and that was 1935 - so the odds are stacked against us.

"But it is not only about that, it is about connecting with people... it is about hearing from people about what's important for Tauranga at the moment."

Labour president Claire Szabó said Tinetti was one of Labour's "high-fliers" and was already a fantastic representative in Government and Cabinet for the people of Tauranga.

"She has deep roots in the local community, having served as Principal of Tauranga's Merivale School for 11 years before entering Parliament in 2017," she said.

The by-election follows the resignation of National MP Simon Bridges.

"Mr Bridges has indicated that his resignation will take effect at 5pm on May 6," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today when she announced the set sate.

"The by-election will be held on Saturday June 18, with Writ Day on Wednesday, May 11.

"The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday Tuesday May 17, and the last day for the return of the writ will be Sunday July 10."