Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Simon Bridges' Tauranga family home passed in at auction sparking fixed-price deal

3 minutes to read
Simon and Natalie with Jemima aged 1, Harry aged 4 and Emlyn, 6. Photo / Andrew Warner

Simon and Natalie with Jemima aged 1, Harry aged 4 and Emlyn, 6. Photo / Andrew Warner

Anne Gibson
By
Anne Gibson

Property Editor

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges' family home failed to sell at auction on the weekend, despite a high-profile Auckland auctioneer being brought in to champion the bidding.

Award-winning Mike Wilson of Apollo Auctions was

one roof

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
one roof