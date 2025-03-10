Jan Tinetti admits ‘little bit of grief’ losing education in Labour reshuffle

Labour MP and former principal Jan Tinetti admits she’s feeling a “little bit of grief” after losing the education portfolio in Labour’s recent caucus reshuffle.
Tinetti was one of several experienced Labour MPs moved from portfolios they’d held either as a minister or for some time as an Opposition MP in what party leader Chris Hipkins described as a caucus “refresh” intended to diversify the skills of his MPs.
Alongside Tinetti losing education to Willow-Jean Prime, deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni lost social development so she could focus on the Auckland issues portfolio, which had been held by former Northcote MP Shanan Halbert. Kieran McAnulty dropped local government for the new portfolio of infrastructure and public investment.
Tinetti, who had not attended Hipkins’ reshuffle announcement in Auckland last week, today told reporters she was sad to relinquish education.
“It’s 39 years since I first became involved in the schooling sector, and that’s a long time, so there’s a little bit of grief involved in that but at the same time, I’m incredibly excited around the new challenges.”