Jan Tinetti admits ‘little bit of grief’ losing education in Labour reshuffle

She dismissed suggestions the decision reflected her poor performance as the former minister or now in opposition.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins announced his caucus reshuffle in Auckland last week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tinetti and other MPs had had discussions with Hipkins late last year about portfolio allocation, during which Hipkins had indicated a refresh was coming and as such, Tinetti suspected education would be taken off her.

“I said that I’m going to be quite upfront about the fact that I’m quite sad to lose it, I never once asked for it because [they are] decisions that get made at a different level.”

At the time, she had asked to retain the early childhood education portfolio. She did so, alongside child poverty reduction. Tinetti was also given the social investment and workplace relations portfolios.

Tinetti suggested it was unlikely she would return to education, even if Labour returned to government.

“It might be something that is off the table because I might be looking at different areas in the portfolios that I’m building up at this stage.”

Halbert said he was naturally “disappointed” to lose the Auckland portfolio after the work he had done to grow Labour’s presence in the city after a drastic drop in support from Aucklanders in the 2023 election.

However, he noted he remained the party’s Auckland caucus chairman and said Sepuloni leading the portfolio would “add teeth” to Labour’s approach to winning back Auckland.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.