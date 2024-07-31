Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics
Updated

Inside Act’s dramatic tiff with Speaker Gerry Brownlee

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour speaking to reporters on the tiles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour speaking to reporters on the tiles. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS:

In the 1700s, a few pins changed the course of human history when political economist Adam Smith devised the theory of the division of labour after visiting a British factory where he observed 10

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics