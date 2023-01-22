Hipkins said it was in the interests of New Zealand for the transition to be seamless and speedy. Cabinet reshuffle announcements to come. Video / Mark Mitchell

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is promising to rein in non-essential policies and projects to instead focus on “bread-and-butter issues” amid what he described as an economic crisis and “pandemic of inflation”.

His comment came with an admission to New Zealanders that the Government was doing “too much, too fast”, but he wouldn’t yet detail what proposals were on the chopping block.

Hipkins yesterday was unanimously voted in as leader of the Labour Party and the next Prime Minister, to be sworn in on Wednesday following Jacinda Ardern’s formal resignation.

Carmel Sepuloni became the first Pasifika person to be chosen as the incoming Deputy Prime Minister, replacing Grant Roberston who will retain the finance portfolio. Kelvin Davis will stay on as the Labour Party’s deputy leader.

Speaking at his first full press conference as party leader, much of Hipkins’ comments concerned the economic pain being felt by Kiwis and his desire to pare back non-essential programmes.

“[I] know that many people in New Zealand, many families are struggling at the moment,” he said.

“I know that some New Zealanders feel that we are doing too much, too fast, and I have heard that message.

“Over the coming week, Cabinet will be making decisions on reining in some programmes and projects that aren’t essential right now.

“The current global economic conditions do demand a refocus and I intend to provide that, but we don’t need a change of heart.”

While he wouldn’t detail what particular policies would be set aside, Hipkins said he wanted to strengthen core public services like health and education, alongside a promise to improve people’s access to housing.

“You shouldn’t have to be on a six-figure salary to afford to buy a house to support your children and to have enough to retire on.”

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was frank about the importance of the economy in the year ahead. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He addressed the controversial topic of co-governance, now synonymous with the Government’s Three Waters legislation.

Hipkins stressed that “no one understands what [co-governance] means because we’re talking about quite different things”, but admitted it “hasn’t always been clear” what the Government has meant when it talked about co-governance proposals in the past, and he offered to be clearer in the future.

“There is an uncertainty in New Zealanders about what we mean when we are talking about co-governance. I want to make sure that in each context we are very clear about what we mean and I acknowledge that that hasn’t always been clear,” he said.

The Government has instituted co-governance at the top of the new Three Waters entities, with the four new water entities responsible to co-governed boards.

The Government has also put an element of co-governance into the health reforms, creating a devolved Māori Health authority, which is responsible for elements of Māori health but also has a responsibility to co-design health plans for the wider population.

Hipkins noted that under National, many treaty settlements included co-governance provisions for places like the Whanganui River and Te Urewera.

“The National Government probably signed up to more co-governance arrangements through the Treaty process than any other government did. It means a different thing in a different context,” he said.

Hipkins would discuss a Cabinet reshuffle with MPs this week with a public announcement expected next week.

The soon-to-be Prime Minister said he aimed to strike a balance between drawing on experienced MPs while utilising talent from Labour’s large pool of MPs who entered Parliament in 2020.

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he had always wanted Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins also used the press conference to explain his recent separation from his wife and his plea to New Zealanders to respect her privacy and that of his two children.

“A year ago, my wife and I made the decision that we would live separately, that we would do everything we can to raise our children together.

“We remain incredibly close, she’s still my best friend, but we have made that decision in the best interest of our family.

“I want [my children] to grow up with a typical, Kiwi-kid life. I want them to be able to make mistakes, I want them to be able to learn and to grow without five million people looking over their shoulder, so I intend to keep them out of the public limelight.”

On his deputy, Hipkins described Sepuloni as a “good friend” who he “trusted completely”.

“As a proud westie, I can’t think of a better sidekick for a Prime Minister from the Hutt,” he said.

Sepuloni and Hipkins entered Parliament together in 2008 and their collegial relationship was on display.

“It is very hard to fathom that a working-class girl from Waitara who turned westie [West Auckland] ... can become the Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and now I get to back up the boy from the Hutt,” Sepuloni said.

Sepuloni referenced her Sāmoan, Tongan and New Zealand European heritage in outlining the significance of her appointment, as well as the message it sent to women and girls about their chances of attaining leadership roles.

Both paid homage to Ardern and her legacy, with Hipkins considering her to be one of New Zealand’s great Prime Ministers.

“New Zealand is in a much better position compared to most countries, economically and socially, because of Jacinda’s leadership and the critical decisions that she made.”

Ardern’s last formal duty in the role will be the annual visit to Rātana on Tuesday.