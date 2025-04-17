He told RNZ he had earlier talked to Costello in the corridor, where the minister asked that he “move on”, but instead he approached her table and continued, including saying to Costello, “of course you’re gonna get it”.
In an Instagram post Huriwai-Seger explained how the encounter played out: “I said that we see through their politics of division and distraction, like focusing on what words people use while avoiding the real issues”.
Huriwai-Seger said Costello told him to “move on” but instead he sat down at her table and told her she could not expect to “drive all this division and harm in our communities and then just come in here like nothing”.
“I said, ‘of course you’re gonna get it’.”
He claimed the remark prompted Costello to stand and ask whether he was threatening her.
“She raised her voice and tried her best to intimidate me. I remained seated and said, ‘you’re gonna get my words’. I said, you’re a politician paid for by the public, and should expect to be questioned for the harm you’re causing.”
Former Māori Party and Mana MP Hone Harawira has come to Costello’s defence - criticising Huriwai-Seger in a Facebook comment, saying he stepped over the line.
“I’m not the biggest fan of Casey Costello but I don’t like you pushing youself into a woman’s space and I don’t like you telling her she’s ‘gonna get it’,” Harawira said.
“Pat youself on the back if you think that makes you a big man, but don’t try that on me or my wife,” Harawira wrote.
When RNZ contacted Harawira on Thursday, he said he had nothing further to add.
A police spokesperson confirmed to RNZ that police were notified a complainant was “accosted by a member of the public” at a Wellsford food court.