A spotlight is on MPs’ public safety with the Justice Minister and Speaker looking into how to better protect parliamentarians, and a new report showing increased harassment of female politicians.

When asked whether his actions were appropriate in that wider political context, Huriwai-Seger pointed to the “bullying” that is “allowed” to go on in the House.

A spokesperson for Costello told RNZ she did not want to comment on the incident.

In an Instagram post Huriwai-Seger explained how the encounter played out: “I said that we see through their politics of division and distraction, like focusing on what words people use while avoiding the real issues”.

Huriwai-Seger said Costello told him to “move on” but instead he sat down at her table and told her she could not expect to “drive all this division and harm in our communities and then just come in here like nothing”.

“I said, ‘of course you’re gonna get it’.”

He claimed the remark prompted Costello to stand and ask whether he was threatening her.

“She raised her voice and tried her best to intimidate me. I remained seated and said, ‘you’re gonna get my words’. I said, you’re a politician paid for by the public, and should expect to be questioned for the harm you’re causing.”

Hone Harawira says Huriwai-Seger stepped over the line. Photo / Aaron Smale, RNZ

Former Māori Party and Mana MP Hone Harawira has come to Costello’s defence - criticising Huriwai-Seger in a Facebook comment, saying he stepped over the line.

“I’m not the biggest fan of Casey Costello but I don’t like you pushing youself into a woman’s space and I don’t like you telling her she’s ‘gonna get it’,” Harawira said.

“Pat youself on the back if you think that makes you a big man, but don’t try that on me or my wife,” Harawira wrote.

When RNZ contacted Harawira on Thursday, he said he had nothing further to add.

A police spokesperson confirmed to RNZ that police were notified a complainant was “accosted by a member of the public” at a Wellsford food court.

“There were no reports of any threats or violence,” the spokesperson said.

“The complainant left the immediate area and was spoken to on the phone a short time later by Police staff.

“Police were advised no further assistance was required. No offending has been identified and no further action is required by Police.”

Huriwai-Seger has shared Harawira’s criticism of him on his social media, saying he appreciated the feedback, and he believes Costello took his comments the wrong way.

“I did this because I felt honour-bound to speak up.

“Regarding pushing into her space. I don’t believe I crossed the line, but I’m open to hearing otherwise. I respect the kōrero. I also respect our rights to protest. That’s where I’m at.”

When asked by RNZ if it was appropriate to engage with Costello while she was trying to have dinner, Huriwai-Seger said, “we all should be taking any opportunity to voice our concerns”.

“They should expect backlash from the public, and I don’t think we should be letting them off the hook just because they’re trying to have dinner.”

He also confirmed he was a Te Pāti Māori candidate in the past, but was not currently a member.

“There’s been no communication between me and Te Pāti Māori in terms of standing as a candidate.”

Te Pāti Māori declined RNZ’s request for comment.