Former Cabinet minister Sandra Lee-Vercoe says there needs to be major changes to Parliament’s culture.

While not commenting directly on Darleen Tana’s resignation from the Greens, Lee-Vercoe says the New Zealand Parliament is known as a hostile work environment.

She says it’s even harder for women, Māori women and women of colour.

During her time there, 1993-2002, Lee-Vercoe said she had stalkers, people breaking into her home, death threats and even had an HIV-positive person who flew to Wellington twice with the express intention of biting her.

“It’s very difficult to deal with nutters in the public who are coming after you on the basis of your gender or your race but what could be changed and must be changed is the way people behave within the House and towards each other,” she told WaateaNews.Com