Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson in the former Dargaville Borough's Mayoral Chair. Photo / Susan Botting

Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson has today taken issue with a karakia said during the opening of the council’s first meeting of the year.

A member of the public, Pere Huriwai-Seger, stood and opened the meeting with a karakia, a traditional - but non-religious - prayer.

Jepson, who last year created controversy when he announced a ban on karakia during his council meetings and then back-tracked a week later, told Huriwai-Seger: “Sit down, please, sit down. You are out of order.”

Huriwai-Seger’s karakia came after Jepson read a quote from an American writer about “preferential treatment” to open the meeting.

“When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination,” Jepson said.

As Huriwai-Seger began speaking, Jepson appeared agitated before standing up and telling him to stop.

New Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson is sticking to his guns over a karakia ban at council meetings. Photo / Tania Whyte

“I will remind people if they would like to speak in the public gallery; they cannot,” Jepson said.

A “decolonial” pressure group, the Aotearoa Liberation League, posted a video of the incident to social media saying: “A member of the public [Huriwai-Seger] ensured that the 25-year tradition of opening with a karakia continued.”

They quoted Huriwai-Seger’s wife, Samah Huriwai-Seger: “[The mayor] used his opening remarks as an opportunity to reaffirm his position that tikanga Māori, along with any specific consideration for the crown’s partners, has no place in his council.”

The mayor and Kaipara District Council have been approached for comment.

Jepson last year shut down new Māori Ward councillor Pera Paniora when she tried to open the meeting with a karakia or blessing in November.

Paniora tried several times to say the karakia to start the meeting but Jepson stopped her from doing so each time.

Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson alongside Te Moananui Mōari Ward councillor Pera Paniora, wearing her korowai. Photo / Susan Botting

The mayor originally defended his actions, saying he would not allow karakia in a secular council made up of people of many ethnicities and faiths.

A petition calling for the mayor’s resignation gathered almost 6000 signatures following the decision, and a protest march went ahead in Dargaville.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon asked Jepson to reconsider the ban. Foon said he was shocked and disappointed about what had happened at that meeting.

“It’s very important for councils and all organisations to create the right space to encourage Māori to honour the Treaty of Waitangi, to provide a space to express their culture and language.

“I would encourage the leaders of Kaipara District Council to acknowledge that and create a safe environment for all people,” Foon said.

Jepson then backed down from the ban, announcing future council meetings would be opened with a karakia, statement or reflection as chosen by councillors.

The Aotearoa Liberation League said today’s meeting was Jepson’s turn to give such a reflection.







