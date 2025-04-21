Apa received a $895,000 salary in the 2023-24 financial year, and $864,000 in the financial year prior. In her previous role leading the Counties Manukau DHB, Apa made a $592,000 salary.

At the time of her February resignation, Health New Zealand Commissioner Lester Levy said the pair “mutually agreed” on Apa’s departure.

Levy thanked Apa for her service to the public sector agency, adding she had an “extraordinary work ethic” and had worked extremely hard to support its structural reset.

“The reset is a significant change in direction from where Health NZ was heading but she realigned entirely to the programme,” Levy added.

Minister of Health Simeon Brown said Apa was committed to ensuring access to healthcare services while her agency “grappled with significant operational and financial challenges”.

The agency continues to propose restructures as the microscope remains on its spending. Commissioner Levy was appointed last year following concerns about its monthly deficits being around $130 million on average.

Health New Zealand confirmed there was no resignation letter sent by Apa, and it did not fund a leaving do for the departing boss.

In a statement, the agency said it was withholding further details about the nature of the governance course “to protect Margie’s privacy”.

It confirmed the spending was discussed with the Public Service Commission, and would not confirm how much it cost, reiterating it was “appropriate for the role”.

Azaria Howell is a multimedia reporter working from Parliament’s Press Gallery. She joined NZME in 2022 and became a Newstalk ZB political reporter in late 2024, with a keen interest in public service agency reform and Government spending.