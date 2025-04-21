- Departing Health New Zealand boss Margie Apa “will receive the remaining salary payments” under her fixed-term agreement, until June.
- Apa resigned from the budget-constrained agency in February.
- Health New Zealand contributed towards the fees for Apa to attend a governance course as part of her resignation from the public health agency.
Public health agency Health NZ Te Whatu Ora has confirmed it paid for outgoing boss Margie Apa to attend a governance course as part of her resignation.
The Health New Zealand’s chief executive resigned from the agency in February, following a number of concerns raised about its budget. Apa’s term in the top job was due to end in June, but she said she left the role to “make space” for a new leader as the agency was going through a structural reset.
The agency confirmed to the Herald that Apa will receive “the remaining salary payments that would have been payable under the terms of her fixed-term employment agreement, as well as a contribution towards the registration fees for a governance course in lieu of the usual outplacement service”.
When questioned on the spending and what the course was, the public health agency declined to give any further information, citing privacy.