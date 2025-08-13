The issue stems from comments made during Tuesday’s Palestine debate.

Swarbrick was urging Government MPs to support her bill sanctioning Israel, saying: “If we find six of 68 Government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history”.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee told her to apologise. When she refused, she was kicked out of the House and barred for a week.

When Swarbrick returned to the House today, a similar scenario played out.

Brownlee again asked her to apologise and kicked her out when she refused. He also “named” her, among the harshest penalties a Speaker can dish out on the spot and results in her pay being docked.

As she left the House, she said: “Free Palestine”.

After Swarbrick left the chamber, other MPs questioned the Speaker’s decision to name Swarbrick.

Labour MP Willie Jackson said he had been kicked out but not barred from the House for twice calling David Seymour a liar. He noted this incident, in which Swarbrick has been very seriously disciplined, did not sit well with that precedent.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer referred to Act MP Brook Van Velden’s use of the word c**t in the House without punishment.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said a Speaker’s Ruling from Jonathan Hunt was that when the MP leaves the chamber on the day the original incident occurred, the matter was considered over.

But Brownlee said a new ruling, from 2017, superseded that.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said the matter should have been considered over when Chlöe Swarbrick left the house on Tuesday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Speaking to reporters outside the debating chamber, the Greens co-leader said the punishment was unprecedented and the Speaker was not treating her party fairly.

MPs had said far more egregious things in the House before without facing such a tough punishment, she said.

“As far as I am aware, there is no situation in which a Speaker has asked for somebody to withdraw and apologise, that person has refused to apologise, then been ordered to leave the house ... and the person has complied.”

She said she felt as though the rules were being made up.

“This is uncharted territory. There is no precedent to cling to here.”

Swarbrick already has plans to be in her electorate of Auckland Central tomorrow. Her party would continue discussing the issue with the Clerk.