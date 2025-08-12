Brownlee said the “spine” comment was “completely unacceptable” and ordered Swarbrick to withdraw the comment and apologise, but she refused.
Innocent people were being “mercilessly carpet bombed and slaughtered” and governments and their leaders could take meaningful action, Swarbrick told Bridge.
“That can look like recognising the statehood of Palestine, but more than that, it can look like sanctioning Israel for its war crimes.”
The Government had been saying it was doing everything it could while issuing “empty statement after empty statement”, Swarbrick said,
“New Zealanders deserve to have statements followed up with substance. And substance looks like sanctioning Israel for its war crimes.”
She’d be back in Parliament today, Swarbrick told Bridge, prompting him to again ask if she’d apologise.
“I don’t know what I have to apologise for,” Swarbrick said.
Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour – standing at Swarbrick’s side for their live political panel with Bridge – said: “Well, because you can’t go back without apologising.”
She was “engaging directly” with Brownlee’s office, Swarbrick said.
“And I think he will come to understand that the punishment that he’s dished out is completely contrary to the reality.”
“Good luck with that,” replied Seymour.