Chlöe Swarbrick is not backing down from fiery comments towards fellow MPs during a debate on Palestine that ended with the Green Party co-leader booted from Parliament for the rest of the week – unless she says sorry.

“I don’t really know what I have to apologise for,” Swarbrick told Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW this morning.

She also claimed she’d be back in Parliament today and was “engaging directly with the Speaker’s office” to help Gerry Brownlee “understand that the punishment that he’s dished out is completely contrary to the reality”.

During a speech on Palestinian statehood yesterday, Swarbrick called on Government MPs to back a Green Party bill that’d allow New Zealand to sanction Israel “for its war crimes”.

“If we find six of 68 Government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history.”