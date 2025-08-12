Advertisement
Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick refuses to apologise over Palestine debate

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour and Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick join Ryan Bridge on the political panel.

Chlöe Swarbrick is not backing down from fiery comments towards fellow MPs during a debate on Palestine that ended with the Green Party co-leader booted from Parliament for the rest of the week – unless she says sorry.

“I don’t really know what I have to apologise for,” Swarbrick told

