Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Chlöe Swarbrick booted from House during Palestine speech

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Speaker Gerry Brownlee told her to leave the House for the rest of the week due to her remarks. Video / Parliament Video

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has been booted from Parliament for the rest of the week during a fiery debate over Palestine.

During a speech following the Government saying it would consider the recognition of Palestine over the next month, she called on Government MPs to back a Green Party

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save