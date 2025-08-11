Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to make call on Palestine recognition this week

news.com.au
4 mins to read

Anthony Albanese could move to recognise Palestine this week. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Albanese could move to recognise Palestine this week. Photo / Getty Images

Anthony Albanese is “actively considering” recognising Palestine as a state, with a decision to come this week, a source familiar with discussions has told NewsWire.

France, the UK and Canada have all announced plans to conditionally recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly next month.

The news of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save