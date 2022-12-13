Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Grant Robertson’s HYEFU and the return of Ruth Richardson

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson will show the Government's forecasts today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will show the Government's forecasts today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS:

Lifting benefits in his 2021 Budget, Finance Minister Grant Robertson proclaimed he was “righting the wrong” of Ruth Richardson’s “Mother of all Budgets”, which famously pared back government spending.

Today, Richardson has the right

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics