Updated

Homelessness: Government reluctantly open to policy backdown as it seeks ‘urgent’ advice amid rough sleeping rise

Adam Pearse
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Housing Minister Chris Bishop says the Government is open to some changes if it will make a difference to rough sleeping numbers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Housing Minister Chris Bishop says he is open, albeit reluctantly, to changing the Government’s emergency housing policy to confront a rise in the number of people rough sleeping.

This follows Outreach providers reporting a 90% increase in homelessness in Auckland.

It’s the latest update in a long-running insistence

