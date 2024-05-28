Hundreds are feared dead after a massive landslide in a remote part of Papua New Guinea, where survivors are still waiting for official help more than 24 hours on. Video / AP

Papua New Guinea will receive about $1.5 million of “practical and financial assistance” from New Zealand following a deadly landslide, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

It comes after the Papua New Guinea Government asks for international help as it estimates more than 2000 people were buried by the landslide that occurred on Friday in the Enga Province.

Peters released a statement about midday, confirming the Government had approved about $1.5m worth of assistance.

“The precise nature of our assistance will be shaped by the needs of affected communities, as determined through ongoing discussions with PNG authorities,” he said.

“The landslide in Papua New Guinea is an absolute tragedy. Our thoughts remain with all of those directly affected and the people and government of Papua New Guinea.”

In a letter seen by the Associated Press to the United Nations resident co-ordinator dated Sunday, the acting director of the South Pacific island nation’s National Disaster Centre said the landslide “buried more than 2000 people alive” and caused “major destruction”.

The Government figure was around three times more than a United Nations estimate of 670.

Estimates of the casualties have varied widely since the disaster occurred, and it was not immediately clear how officials arrived at the number of people affected.

Australia prepared yesterday to send aircraft and other equipment to help at the site of the deadly landslide as overnight rains in the mountainous interior raised fears that the tons of rubble that buried hundreds of villagers could become dangerously unstable.

