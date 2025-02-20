The first stage of the changes, including some ground work, is expected to be completed around the time the CRL opens to passengers next year. The project has been under construction for nearly a decade and had its first test run earlier this month.

Removing the level crossings and providing an alternative will help deal with a negative by-product of having more trains operating: more delays for motorists having to wait for the trains to cross the roads.

“Aucklanders will experience the CRL’s full benefits of faster, easier journeys with the removal of level crossings, allowing more frequent trains to travel along these lines,” Bishop said.

“Level crossings, where roads and train lines intersect, are universally loathed by drivers. Most of us know the sinking feeling of seeing the lights start flashing and the boom gates lowering to signal an approaching train and mentally calculating the delay you’ll have to manage – after all, for truckies, tradies, couriers and many others on the roads, time is money and delays cost.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

The minister said level crossings are also a safety concern.

“At Auckland’s level crossings in the decade between 2013 and 2023, Auckland saw almost 70 crashes, plus over 250 pedestrian near-misses and 100 vehicle near misses. That’s almost one incident a week.”

Simeon Brown, the Minister for Auckland, said the investment will “unlock congestion across the city, and enable better flow of traffic”.

“Once open next year, CRL will double Auckland’s rail capacity and reduce congestion across the city, enabling Aucklanders to get to where they want to go faster,” said Brown.

“Auckland Council has previously indicated that it is willing to fund its share of the cost, so this announcement will provide Aucklanders with much-needed confidence that this programme of work will go ahead.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has welcomed the central Government injection.

The council’s Long-Term Plan, which reflects funding over 10 years, includes the intention to “remove planned level crossings including those needed for the City Rail Link and next priority level crossings in Takānini to make the most of CRL and to allow quick and easy access to town centres ($613m)”.

Brown said his focus on getting Auckland moving was why he “made sure” the council included its share of funding for these projects in the Long-Term Plan.

“Level crossings was another problem left to me by the previous administration so it’s fantastic the Government and council can partner to get the work done and improve safety,” Brown said.

Wayne Brown is backing the move. Photo / Alex Burton

Auckland Transport revealed details of a crossing removal programme last year. It included removing level crossings in Newmarket, Swanson, and Penrose before the CRL opened.

It was at the time exploring “options for all remaining level crossings, including our busy road level crossings and level crossings connected to train stations”. It hadn’t confirmed the timing of these removals.

“When CRL opens, in some places the train frequencies will increase significantly, which means crossing barrier arms and gates will be closed more regularly, and this can result in people getting frustrated and taking risks,” AT’s GM Public Transport Infrastructure Development, Christian Messelyn, said at the time.

“Our focus is to keep people safe with alternative routes, understand how these will work for the communities that will use them, and ensure we maximise all the benefits of CRL when it opens by enabling more frequent services to operate.”

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office.