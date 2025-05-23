Advertisement
Government tacks hard right in Budget and why that’s a challenge for Labour - Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
Finance Minister Nicola Willis receives a standing ovation from her colleagues after reading her Budget 2025 in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan
Thomas Coughlan, Political Editor at the New Zealand Herald
THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Government announced its 2025 Budget this week, the centrepiece of which was a $6.6 billion investment tax incentive.
  • Treasury forecasts showed no surplus under the old OBEGAL measure in the forecast period.
  • Labour insists it has a consistent position on paying to bring back the old pay equity regime, although National says the party has no plan to foot the $12.8b cost.

If you’re looking for the meaning of Nicola Willis’ second Budget in just two words, you could do no better than the Public Finance amendment bill she introduced to the House during the traditional Budget night urgent sitting of the House.

In that bill – or rather

