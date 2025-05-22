Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Budget 2025: Labour’s Chris Hipkins won’t commit to returning $13 billion savings to pay equity regime

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Chris Hipkins wants to reverse the changes, but won't commit to a dollar figure.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is not willing to commit just yet to returning the near-$13 billion in pay equity savings back into the regime should he be re-elected to power.

He says Labour would reverse changes made to tighten up the scheme, but he’s unsure how the savings figure announced in Budget 2025 was calculated.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics