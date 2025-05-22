Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Budget 2025: Willis delivers ‘true blue’ Budget with KiwiSaver changes and business tax relief

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Business Editor-at-large, Liam Dann breaks down all you need to know about the upcoming budget. Video / NZ Herald
Jenée Tibshraeny
Analysis by Jenée Tibshraeny
Wellington Business Editor, Jenée Tibshraeny, covers business, the economy and public policy for the Business Herald.
Learn more

Finance Minister Nicola Willis has put a “true blue” stamp on Budget 2025.

She is unapologetically doing what the National-led Government was elected to do – empower businesses, but require people to pay their own way more than they would under a left-leaning government.

The biggest ticket item, after

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business