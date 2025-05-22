New spending is largely being funded by the Government’s surprise decision to tighten its pay equity regime, which was proving to be much more expensive than expected.

Around 180,000 workers in female-dominated sectors will receive pay rises estimated to be $12.8b lower over the forecast period than would’ve been the case under the old law.

Furthermore, a $2.5b saving (over four years) is coming from the Government halving the contribution it makes to KiwiSaver members to a maximum of $261 a year, and scrapping the contribution altogether for members who earn more than $180,000 a year.

Willis will also push people to do more to save for their retirements, lifting the default KiwiSaver contribution rate for both employees and employers from 3% to 3.5% from April next year, and 4% from April 2028.

She will also require employers to make contributions to 16 and 17-year-olds who contribute to the scheme, and extend the government contribution to this cohort.

The Treasury believes employers will offset 80% of the cost of higher contributions by keeping wages lower than would otherwise be the case.

However, the changes will take KiwiSaver a small step closer to the Australian regime, which requires employers and employees to make much larger contributions.

While Willis has coined the Budget a “growth” Budget, the centrepiece tax support for businesses is only expected to lift gross domestic product (GDP) by 1% and wages by 1.5% over 20 years, with half these gains expected in the next five years.

Taking a step back, and factoring in the raft of international factors that affect the economy, Treasury sees GDP growing more slowly than it did when it last published forecasts in December. It also forecasts the unemployment rate being higher.

The deteriorating economy means that even though Willis will increase spending by less than signalled in December, the journey getting the books back to surplus will be slower.

There is no return to surplus in sight, with the operating balance before gains and losses (Obegal) deficit shrinking from $14.7b in 2024/25 to $3b in 2028/29.

Ahead of the 2023 election, National campaigned on having the books out of the red by this point.

It also committed to reducing net core Crown debt towards the 40% of GDP mark, however debt-to-GDP is expected to rise from 42.7% in 2024/25 to a peak of 46% in 2027/28.

Because the Government confirmed, ahead of the Budget, the amount it would increase its spending by ($1.3b for operational and $4b for capital spending), Treasury’s forecast bond issuance programme aligns with market expectations.

Treasury will issue $132b of bonds in the four years to June 2029 - $4b more than forecast in December (when it made a hefty increase to its bond issuance programme).

Coming back to the politics, Willis has given National’s coalition partners – New Zealand First and Act – some money to play with.

The Government will invest $200 million over four years in a new gas field and increase private school funding by 11%.

Looking to Budget 2026, Willis left her spending allowances unchanged.

The question will be whether she finds another cost blowout, like the pay equity regime, to take the knife to.

The Accident Compensation Corporation could be in the firing line.

