The Government has launched a major plan to plug significant healthcare worker shortages that are currently forecast to see nearly 13,000 extra nurses and over 5000 doctors needed within a decade.

Overall the health system currently has about 8000 vacancies, and based on current population growth an extra 1600 workers will be needed a year out to 2032, meaning if nothing changes the gap could grow to 25,000 healthcare professionals.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said the plan would bring together education and immigration settings to not only grow the workforce but reduce attrition.

Initiatives include “earn-as-you-learn” programmes, targeted rural programmes and funding for 50 new medical school places.

The Health Workforce Plan was developed under the new health entities Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) and Te Aka Whai Ora (Māori Health Authority) with the clinical workforce, professional bodies, unions and Government input.

New data released today showed current gaps in the health workforce, based on vacancy rates, with estimates out to 2032.

They included:

4800 nurses – need another 8000 by 2032

1050 midwives - need another 250 by 2032

1700 doctors (including GPs) - need another 3400 by 2032

170 pharmacists

120 sonographers

200 anaesthetic technicians

220 dental/oral health practitioners

30 radiation therapists

30 clinical/cardiac physiologists

The plan included six broader priority areas to support and retain the workforce, growing pathways for Māori and Pacific communities in health, driving locally-led innovation in training and bolstering priority workforce groups.

Verrall said there had already been “significant progress” over the past 12 months.

This included more than 8000 nurses registered for the first time in the 2022/23 registration year, up from around 5000 registered for the first time in 2021/22.

Approved funding was in place to enable 50 additional medical student places for the 2024 intake and 34,000 nurses, enrolled nurses and healthcare assistants had been awarded significant pay uplifts, increasing pay for most nurses by more than 14 per cent.

“We now have the roadmap to build on this to further retain, grow and recruit our health workers,” Verrall said.

“While the modelling in this plan might be confronting to some, I think it is important that Te Whatu Ora is clear on workforce shortages to enable action.

“Today’s plan also signals bigger shifts needed over time to make our health workforce sustainable. Those are focused on reducing reliance on the global market, growing our own rural health teams and building a workforce representative of communities across New Zealand.”

Global workforce shortages and long-term under-investment have put a lot of pressure on our dedicated health workers and these challenges aren’t unique to New Zealand, Verrall said.

“Over the next year, stabilising our domestic workforce and supporting them to manage the day-to-day pressures will be a key focus. Our healthcare workforce spans across a variety of practices, and each of these workers is vital.

“It will take time for the actions we’re taking to be fully realised, however we are laying the foundations for much-needed fundamental change in how we regulate, train, invest and recruit for the future.

“This requires partnership and drive from other parts of our health system, and across government. It must be a key focus for all our health agencies over the next year.”

Specific initiatives in the workforce plan include: