Welcome to the Politics Briefing. It is that awkward time of the post-election cycle when the defeated old Government is not willing to completely surrender as the new Government exercises its mandate to trash their rejected policies.

But the debates are not a complete rehash of the election campaign. By now, the public service has had time to research and give the Government a reality check on the impact of their policies, such as estimates of more children living in poverty over changes to social welfare benefits - up to 13,000 more.

Thomas Coughlan reports that on current forecasts, it would mean someone on a Jobseeker benefit would be $18.15 a week worse off by 2028, someone on single-parent support would be $25 a week worse off, and someone on a supported-living payment - received by people who are disabled or caring for disabled people - would be $35.11 a week worse off.

It’s also a time when any example of extravagant-looking spending is fair game in the face of public sector cuts. Such is the case with today’s story about Niwa’s new luxury Chevy utes that come with a hefty price tag - and apparently can tow Niwa’s big boats.

Finance and Public Service Minister Nicola Willis appeared at a select committee this week and talked about how National’s plans for cutting government spending have expanded since the election campaign.

At that stage, National identified 24 agencies for cuts of 6.5 per cent. Exemptions from the razor applied to Health, Education, the Education Review Office, Corrections and Oranga Tamariki. Now all government agencies have been included, and some - those with 50 per cent staffing increases since 2017 - have been asked to aim for 7.5 per cent. That includes Education, which was originally exempt.

PM hardens Israel stance

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon put his name to a very strong joint statement with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau cautioning Israel against any ground offensive in Rafah, where 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge. It would be “catastrophic”, they said. This latest joint statement follows another by the same trio in December, although the language has significantly hardened. Luxon was the one who initiated this statement - a sign that he is quickly finding his feet in foreign affairs.

I’ve done a piece marking the death of former top public servant Gerald Hensley. He remained engaged in important public debate and his voice will be missed. He was also an incredible raconteur and I’ve revived some of his most entertaining stories of his time working with Muldoon and Lange.

Brickbat

National's MP for Mt Roskill, Carlos Cheung.

Reluctantly goes to Carlos Cheung, the new MP for Mt Roskill, for unwittingly breaching the debating chamber’s dress code yesterday. He walked in to listen to Green Party maiden speeches wearing a shirt and tie but no jacket. The mortified MP obliged after a chamber attendant asked him to leave and put one on.

Bouquet

Labour Party deputy leader Carmel Sepuloni. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Labour’s Carmel Sepuloni has been holding the Coalition’s feet to the fire over legislation going through the House to change the way social welfare benefit increases are calculated. The lesser increases will save the Government an estimated $670 million over four years.

