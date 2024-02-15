Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Gerald Hensley, former top public servant and raconteur, dies

Audrey Young
By
9 mins to read
Gerald Hensley had tales to tell about bribery, pink nighties and prime ministerial lies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gerald Hensley had tales to tell about bribery, pink nighties and prime ministerial lies. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gerald Hensley, the former diplomat, historian, public servant and raconteur who worked at the heart of government with Sir Rob Muldoon and David Lange, has died but he leaves a rich trove of stories of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics