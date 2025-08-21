Advertisement
Government buying helicopters with Hellfire missiles, ‘precision kill system’ as global tensions ramp up

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Judith Collins and Winston Peters address the media.

The five new helicopters the Government plans to procure will come with anti-submarine torpedoes, Hellfire missiles, machine guns and an Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System.

The MH-60R Seahawks are a $2 billion-plus investment and are intended to help ensure New Zealand has a “critical combat capable” fleet, according to

