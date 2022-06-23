Voyager 2021 media awards
Government builds a third of promised median barriers, MPs push for more

5 minutes to read
Seven people died after a van crashed into a truck on State Highway 1 south of Picton on Sunday, the crash has reopened a debate about median barriers. Photo / George Heard

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The Government has built less than a third of the planned 198km of median barriers it hoped to have in place by the middle of last year.

Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, had said

