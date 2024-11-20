Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government building projects continue to be over budget and delayed - Treasury

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Auckland’s mammoth City Rail Link is one of a number of Government projects that is over budget and delayed. Photo / City Rail Link

Auckland’s mammoth City Rail Link is one of a number of Government projects that is over budget and delayed. Photo / City Rail Link

The Government is still struggling to build things on time and on budget.

That’s the message from the latest Quarterly Investment Update, a stocktake of the tens of billions of dollars of infrastructure investment either planned or in delivery by the Government.

The latest report, for the June .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics