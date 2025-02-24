Destiny Church disrupting a pride parade. Photo / Mana News Live video

The Government has got the ball rolling on tweaking tax rules that allow businesses owned by charities a broad exemption from some tax, releasing an IRD consultation document that revealed 11,700 of New Zealand’s 29,000 charities reported business income in 2024.

One of the Government’s proposals would be to tax the top 1300 of them that reported expenses of more than $5 million – 100 charities reported expenses of more than $33m. Estimates have put the potential taxable profit at $2 billion.

The document warned that “[o]nly a portion of these businesses would be carrying on activities unrelated to charitable purposes”, but “the exact number of unrelated businesses will be unknown until the term is formally defined”.

Since 1940, income derived from charity business activities has been tax-exempt, to the extent the charity’s charitable purposes are carried out in New Zealand, the document said. These rules make New Zealand an outlier. According to a 2020 OECD study, most countries have either restricted the commercial activities a charitable entity can engage in, or they tax charity business income if the business income is unrelated to the charity.

On the campaign trail, National became embroiled in questions about taxing charities when speculation emerged it would close the loophole that allowed businesses operating as charities in order to fund their tax plan. That turned out not to be the case, but the party left the door open to looking at the rules at a later date.