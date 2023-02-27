Former president Claire Szabó vs sitting MP Ibrahim Omer in race to replace Grant Robertson

Labour party president Claire Szabo and Ibrahim Omer in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchelll

Former president Claire Szabó and sitting list MP Ibrahim Omer are in the mix to replace Finance Minister Grant Robertson as the Labour candidate in the seat of Wellington Central.

There have been four nominations to be the Labour candidate in what has been considered a safe Labour seat.

Alongside Szabó and Omer, are Gail Duncan and James Little.

Candidates have been told they cannot speak about the selection to the media.

Omer was approached by the Herald and would not comment saying it was “too early”..

“It’s a process and we have to go through the selection,” he said.

The Greens have performed well in the seat in the past, and councillor Tamatha Paul has been selected as a candidate for the 2023 election, running a two tick campaign to win the seat.

More to come...



