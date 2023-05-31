Former National MP Parmjeet Parmar is standing for Act in this year's election.

Former National MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar will stand for Act in the coming election and will contest the Pakuranga electorate in Auckland where she lives.

Parmar, who spent two terms in Parliament with National, has made the move after she was unsuccessful in securing the candidacy for Upper Harbour, Maungakiekie or Mt Roskill - with National.

National’s candidates in those electorates for this year’s election are Cameron Brewer, Greg Fleming and Dr Carlos Cheung respectively.

Parmar stood in Mt Roskill byelection in 2016, losing to Labour’s Michael Wood. She was elected twice as a list MP.

Parmar told the Herald she resigned as a member of the National Party at the beginning of the month, sending an email to party president Sylvia Wood.

Parmjeet Parmar stood as the National Party candidate for the Mt Roskill byelection. Photo / Doug Sherring

Today, she was confirmed as the Pakuranga candidate for Act with leader David Seymour expecting the scientist and businesswoman will be given a high list ranking and take on the Science and Innovation portfolio.

“I see that Act is a party that is often asking the hard questions and is always talking about thinking beyond the short term and I totally agree with Act that we need a major change in direction for our country,” she said.

Parmar said she didn’t approach National to discuss her future with the party after being unsuccessful in three electorates, nor did she talk about leaving National.

“I’m not a member of parliament and I was a party member, just like any other party member and people, when they are members, can switch to any party they like, any minute they want to so that’s what I did.”

She confirmed she did not discuss standing as a list MP for National.

Asked what she thought of National leader Christopher Luxon, Parmar said she hadn’t had the opportunity to work with him but was more focused on her future with Act.

“Today, I’m just thinking about Act and I’m not thinking much about National, but obviously National needs to work harder at the moment as we can see in different polls and I’m sure the team must be thinking about that too, but now I’m focused on Act.”

Parmar said there was no bad blood between her and her former party.

“As I said, National people are my friends.

“While I was a National Member of Parliament, I was a very loyal National Member of Parliament but then, once I made the decision, now I’m loyal to the Act Party and I’ll be working hard with the Act team.”