“I identified one project with a potential conflict of interest due to a possible perception of having publicly advocated for it previously, and out of an abundance of caution I transferred the decision to Transport Minister Simeon Brown,” he said.

When in opposition, Bishop spoke out in support of Winton, which took Kāinga Ora to court for refusing to use its powers under the Urban Development Act to enable Winton to go through a streamlined process to get a development underway in South Auckland.

Winton director Christopher Meehan also donated $50,000 to Act in 2023 and $103,260 to National.

Another company Meehan is a director of, Speargrass Holdings, also gave National $52,894 in 2022.

Bishop didn’t consider these party donations to pose a conflict of interest.

He said Minister of Regional Development Shane Jones recused himself from decision-making in relation to applications from six companies that wanted to add projects to the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

These were Te Aupouri Fisheries Management, James Murray Aquaculture, Taharoa Ironsands, Kings Quarry, Katikati Quarries and Matamata Metal Supplies.

“In considering the projects recommended for inclusion in the schedule to the Fast-track Approvals Bill, ministers were mindful of the need to manage any actual or perceived conflicts of interest between our pecuniary, personal or constituency interests and our ministerial responsibilities,” Bishop said.

Bishop detailed the process that was followed.

An independent advisory group went through applications in relation to 384 projects, and recommended 342 of these be added to the bill.

Ministers then assessed projects that fell within their realms of expertise, with the exception of those made by the applicants outlined above where potential conflicts existed.

Bishop assessed housing, land development, and infrastructure projects, Jones looked at mining, quarrying, aquaculture and farming projects, and Brown assessed transport and energy projects.

Minister Tama Potaka considered applications from the entities Jones had potential conflicts with, and Brown took care of the Winton application that would otherwise have been under Bishop’s remit.

Bishop clarified if he had an interest in a project that Jones or Brown were responsible for assessing, or vice-versa, nothing was done to manage that potential conflict.

Once he, Jones and Brown decided on their final list, it went to Cabinet Committee and Cabinet.

“Ministers who declared an interest with a particular project left the room for any discussion at Cabinet Committee or Cabinet relating to that project,” he said.

The Government ended up selecting 149 projects to be considered for fast-tracking.

Once the bill is passed, project managers will be able to apply to the Environmental Protection Authority to have an expert panel assess their project and apply relevant conditions.

The expert panel will be able to decline applications. So just because a project is added to the bill doesn’t mean it will necessarily go ahead.

Projects selected include 58 housing or land development projects, 43 infrastructure projects, 22 renewable energy projects, 11 mining projects, seven aquaculture and farming projects and eight quarrying projects.

They include the Mill Road development south of Auckland, a second Ashburton bridge and a Brynderwyns alternative.

A redevelopment of Eden Park in Auckland is also on the list, as is the Trans-Tasman Resources seabed mining project off the coast of Taranaki.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington business editor, based in the parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.