Exclusive: Taiwanese Foreign Minister keen to “participate” in Aukus pillar 2

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung wants to join Aukus Pillar 2. Photo / Thomas Coughlan
Taiwan’s new foreign minister is keen for the self-governing island nation to “participate and to contribute” to the second pillar of the Aukus submarine deal, something New Zealand is also exploring.
Answering questions from the Herald at a press conference in Taipei last week ahead of Taiwan’s nationalday, Lin Chia-lung said that regarding Aukus, “both the submarines and the second pillar countries, they are very important for Taiwan”.
“Taiwan welcomes such developments and to see them play a role in the Taiwan strait and Taiwan welcomes the lattice-like security and cooperation framework in the region as well,” Lin said, quoting the “lattice” language used by members of the Biden Administration to refer to its network of defence agreements in the region.
“For the second pillar [of Aukus], Taiwan hopes to participate and to contribute to the framework, especially when it comes to artificial intelligence or high tech. I think Taiwan has a role to play in the second pillar framework,” Lin said.
Taiwan’s representative to Australia has previously expressed an ambition to join Pillar 2.
Aukus is primarily a deal between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to develop and build nuclear-powered but conventionally armed submarines for Australia. However, it has a second pillar that allows the three Aukus partners to partner up with other countries on projects to develop advanced technology in areas such as artificial intelligence, hypersonic missiles and quantum computing.
Non-Aukus countries must be invited to join the three Aukus partners on Pillar 2 projects. A joint statement for the third anniversary of the project noted Japan, Canada, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea were being consulted with for “collaboration on advanced capabilities under Aukus pillar 2″.
“For instance, if Australia adopts new advanced technologies what does that mean for New Zealand’s ability to communicate with our ally’s capabilities?” Peters warned.
“It would be irresponsible for us not to consider whether the $3.5 billion of taxpayer money spent, which former Minister of Defence Ron Mark and we secured in 2018, to purchase four P-8A Poseidon aircraft and replace our antiquated Hercules fleet with five new Hercules aircraft, will still be fit for purpose under Pillar 2′s technology advances,” he said.
Taiwan would be a formidable asset to the deal, given its expertise in advanced manufacturing. It produces over 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors, however, the benefits of Taiwan’s cooperation may not outweigh the costs.
Aukus’ critics, including former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark who, in a column written with former National and Act leader Don Brash, have described the agreement as “an explicitly anti-China military partnership between the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States”.
“That’s to do with those people who are in Aukus. That is for them to decide, we are not a member of Aukus,” Peters told the Herald.
Lin noted that unlike other regional players such as Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Australia, Taiwan does not have a bilateral security treaty with the United States. Instead, its security is underwritten by the Taiwan Relations Act. The Act makes several commitments to supply Taiwan with weapons for self-defence, and commits the US to maintain the ability to help “resist” an attempt to capture Taiwan, but it stops short of a formal security guarantee.
Lin warned these security arrangements might be insufficient.
“There is no collective security framework akin to Nato in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.
He said Taiwan’s “goal” was to “strengthen” the “lattice” of security agreements in the region “into a cohesive defence framework and we welcome support from security partners such as Aukus the quad, five eyes, and G7″.
It is not unknown for Taiwan to put its hand up for an agreement that is unlikely to be able to join in an attempt to assert its statehood. Taiwan applied to join the CPTPP trade deal shortly after the People’s Republic of China also tried to join.
New Zealand Contemporary China Research Centre Director and Victoria University Associate Professor Jason Young told the Herald the remarks “made sense” from Taiwan’s perspective, given the extent to which China is ramping up military exercises around the island.
“They will be seeking opportunities to develop security partnerships,” Young said.
“Officials in Beijing will not look favourably on the idea of Taiwan participating in Pillar 2 of Aukus and I would also be surprised if that would be something that would make sense for the Aukus partners,” Young said.
He said Taiwan joining Aukus would take America’s security relationship with Taiwan would be a “step further” than the Taiwan Relations Act, and perhaps a step too far.
“I haven’t seen any commentary out of the Aukus partners suggesting that would make sense for them,” Young said.
Taiwan joining Aukus would “change the dynamic of the grouping quite considerably”.
Young said that, Aukus aside, there was already “lots of cooperation” in areas such as artificial intelligence and tech between Taiwan and the US.
“Until there is any commentary from the Aukus partners on this, I think it is just Taiwan seeking any and every opportunity that they can have to strengthen their security partnerships at a time of heightened tension,” Young said.
University of Canterbury Professor Alex Tan told the Herald that while Taiwan “has a lot to offer” the Aukus deal, it was unlikely ever to be admitted.
“It is way too sensitive,” Tan said, noting Taiwan was already cooperating with the likes of the United States in less politically contentious ways like the exchange of technology.
“The problem for Taiwan is not about what they can contribute, it is what are the signals the current membership wants to give,” he said.
The author’s travel to Taiwan was assisted by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
