Emergency housing grants plummet, more homeless turned away under new hard line policy

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says people denied emergency housing may be offered other support such as accommodation supplements or bond grants. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The number of applications granted for emergency housing nationally has plummeted as the Government tightens restrictions, citing “basic personal responsibilities”.

Data to the end of June, obtained by the Herald under the Official Information Act, shows that even though the number of applications has dropped significantly, the number being declined

