Election results 2020: Act leader David Seymour happy with early votes, thanks neighbours

Act Party leader David Seymour told Mike Hosking he was very happy with the vote so far and thanked his neighbours in the Epsom electorate who trusted him enough to re-elect him for another term.

He said at 7.6 per cent of the vote it meant 10 members of the parliament. "They're highly reputable in everything they've done," he said.

They included an experienced lawyer and former policeman.

ACT Leader David Seymour arrives at the ACT Party party at Headquarters in the Viaduct Harbour, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Seymour said Act started training the new candidates 18 months ago and had spent a lot of time with each other on the nationwide bus tour and were prepared for their parliamentary role.

He said while he would likely face another term in opposition he would continue to point out how to forge a better path.

Seymour said he put the anticipated loss for the right as following international trends, with incumbent governments being returned to power in a time of crisis.