



Labour leader Chris Hipkins is heading to Hamilton today while National’s Christopher Luxon is trekking south to Queenstown.

The campaign trail took Luxon to Christchurch yesterday, where he made National’s big EV announcement - promising the party would build 10,000 electric vehicle chargers, 10 times more than currently exist.

Luxon said a National government would invest $257 million over four years to build the chargers, and following the “highly successful” funding model used to roll out ultra-fast broadband (UFB).

National would also remove the so-called “ute tax”, the Clean Car Discount which subsidises EV purchases through a tax on polluting vehicles.

Embracing EVs was crucial to delivering New Zealand’s climate change commitments, as around 20 per cent of our total emissions come from transport, Luxon said.

“Kiwis won’t switch to an EV if they are anxious about whether they will be able to recharge it when and where they need to.”

Meanwhile Hipkins laid out his party’s plans to grow the economy, promising to lead a trade delegation to India within the first 100 days of a new Labour government.

Speaking at the University of Auckland, Hipkins said India would be a priority next term after securing trade deals with the UK and the EU this year.

Hipkins met Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi in Papua New Guinea earlier this year, with Modi inviting him to visit India.

The announcement came alongside a five-point economic growth plan, with priorities including turning New Zealand into a Centre of Excellence for sustainable agriculture and agricultural technology, becoming a global leader in renewable energy, and growing an export-led economy with a strong global reputation.

He also pledged $100m of public money to be given to the Government’s Venture Capital Fund to invest in agritech.