A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in West Auckland on Monday evening. Video / Hayden Woodward

Sentencing is under way for a security guard who murdered AUT law student Farzana “Zana” Yaqubi.

He stabbed the 21-year-old to death in a frenzied alleyway ambush in Massey, West Auckland, after two years of disturbing stalking behaviour that included taking a video outside her family home and threatening to throw acid in her face.

Kanwarpal Singh, 30, pleaded guilty to the murder in April, four months after Yaqubi’s death while walking home from work.

The victim’s family filled the gallery in the High Court at Auckland today as Singh was led to the dock by two guards.

Yaqubi has been described by family and friends as a top student who was on scholarship and already had a job offer. She was born in New Zealand shortly after her father arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan, fleeing Taliban persecution.

An observant Shia Muslim, she had been preparing for a religious pilgrimage to Iraq with her family.

“She was the youngest [in the family] but she was the smartest,” a family friend previously told the Herald. “The tragedy has broken everybody’s heart.”

Law student Zana Yaqubi, 21, of Massey was murdered by a stalker last December while walking home from work. Photo / Supplied

The attack, which took place in an alleyway outside the Waitakere Badminton Centre in Massey, was not random.

Court documents made public for the first time today outline a disturbing two-year history of stalking that started with a coffee date when the victim was still a teenager.

The two met in September 2020 after Singh, working as a security guard for a Queen St business, struck up a conversation with Yaqubi, who was attending university in the area. At some point after the coffee date, it became clear that Yaqubi wasn’t interested while Singh was developing an unhealthy obsession.

Yaqubi blocked him on social media because of his continuous messages, but that prompted him to create multiple new social media accounts in 2021 and 2022 as he continued his efforts to reestablish contact with her, according to the agreed summary of facts.

“Mr Singh began threatening Ms Yaqubi via these accounts,” the documents state. “In one message, he threatened to kidnap Ms Yaqubi, saying, ‘if u don’t wanna say anything I will kidnap u n give u 365 days to fall in love with me.’

“In another message, he threatened to throw acid on Ms Yaqubi’s face. Mr Singh also added Ms Yaqubi’s family and friends on social media in an attempt to contact her.”

Yaqubi made her first complaint to police last October, reporting “harassing” behaviour in a report that was submitted online. Court documents do not specify what the police response was, if any.

Then on December 5, she noticed the defendant following her at Westgate Shopping Centre and sought assistance from mall security staff. The following day, he used a social media account to send her a video taken outside the home where she lived with her family.

That prompted Yaqubi to go to Henderson Police Station, where she showed police screenshots of Singh’s messages and made a statement about his “stalking” behaviour. But he appeared to be undeterred, arranging for a pizza to be delivered to her home the following day, December 7.

Kanwarpal Singh, accused of murdering AUT law student Farzana Yaqubi, appears in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Less than two weeks later, on December 19, Singh was again in Yaqubi’s West Auckland neighbourhood. this time laying in wait in his car with a large knife, court documents state.

Yaqubi, who was taking the alleyway shortcut from the bus stop to her home, tried to call police again as she spotted Singh approaching her with the knife. But it was too late.

“Mr Singh approached Ms Yaqubi and stabbed her multiple times to the stomach and chest region with the knife,” court documents state. “As Ms Yaqubi fell to the ground screaming, Mr Singh stood over her and continued stabbing her.”

When people approached, Singh retreated down the alleyway, jumped a fence, and fled in his vehicle.

The young student died at the scene, and Singh was arrested the next day - immediately acknowledging his part in the killing even though he wouldn’t officially plead guilty until this year.

A post-mortem examination of the victim showed she had suffered 12 stab wounds - four of which could have been individually fatal - as well as defensive injuries.

Murder convictions in New Zealand generally carry an automatic life sentence with a minimum period of imprisonment of at least 10 years. However, at today’s hearing Justice David Johnstone could potentially impose a longer minimum period of imprisonment or decide that life imprisonment would be “manifestly unjust” and instead order a finite sentence.

- More to come

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.



