The latest Talbot Mills poll won't make great reading for Labour leader Chris Hipkins after his party recorded one of its worst results in the poll since 2017. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Hipkins will likely face a series of questions about his leadership and his party’s fortunes in the coming election following Labour recording one of its worst Talbot Mills Corporate Poll results since entering Government.

The poll, released to the Herald yesterday, had Labour falling to 30 per cent. That was down from 32 per cent last month.

It comes as the Labour leader returns to Wellington after spending time in Hamilton yesterday, where he announced crime-related policies, including a promise to boost policy and investigate a new offence for stalking.

The poll results had National on 36 per cent, up one percentage point on the previous poll. The Green Party had jumped two points to 12 per cent. Act had fallen one point to 10 per cent.

Based on this poll, NZ First would be back in Parliament on 5.4 per cent.

On those numbers, National would have 45 seats, and Act would have 13. They would need NZ First’s seven seats to govern.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon holds up his pledge card, which he revealed at his party's campaign launch in Auckland last weekend. Photo / Alex Burton

Labour would have 37 seats, the Greens would get 15, and Te Pāti Māori would have three.

Chris Hipkins’ ranking as preferred Prime Minister had plummeted from 34 per cent in the last poll to 28 per cent this month.

National leader Christopher Luxon was hot on his heels at 26 per cent. Act leader David Seymour also polled well, hitting 11 per cent; Green co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw scored 4 per cent each.

The poll was taken between August 24 and 30, a period that covered Hipkins’ ruling out governing with NZ First but missed the fallout from National’s tax plan, which was released on August 30.

Hipkins was expected to hold a press conference this morning. It was likely he would face questions regarding Labour’s poor result.

Luxon was expected to be in Hamilton and Tauranga today and will likely speak with media in the afternoon.

The Labour leader released the party’s six-point plan to reduce crime, which included a $124 million investment to add 300 more police officers to the front line by 2027/28.

Fifty extra officers would be introduced in the first year and 75 in the second and third years, with the remaining 100 hitting the ground in the 2027/28 year.

Hipkins said the boost in front-line officers meant there was one officer for every 470 Kiwis, which he claimed was the “best ratio in modern history”.

Labour promised to add 300 more police officers to the front line if elected. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Labour had also promised to investigate adding a new offence to the Crimes Act to address stalking.

It followed the 2022 murder of promising AUT student Farzana Yaqubi by Kanwarpal Singh, who last month was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

The Herald had earlier revealed Yaqubi had gone to police with concerns she was being harassed two months before she was murdered.

Today, Labour’s policy document acknowledged the need to modernise stalking and harassment laws with the potential to create a stalking offence.

The other new promise concerned gang convoys and could include new legislation to allow the seizure of gang members’ vehicles “without conviction when it is unsafe for police to intervene at the time of the offending, ensuring that gang members don’t get away with breaking the law when it’s difficult to identify the driver of the vehicle, and expanding the scope of police powers so that any breach of road laws by gang members when there are two or more vehicles involved would result in seizure”.

Hipkins described recent gang convoys, like the one in Ōpōtiki in June, as “intolerable”.

“Labour will introduce laws to punish this behaviour and develop new ways to target gang leaders and break their international links.”

Meanwhile, Act Party leader David Seymour unveiled his bright-pink campaign bus, which he calls “Big Pinky” - and revealed a donor will supply him with a piloted plane to help him get around 75 campaign stops.

The Act Party campaign bus, named 'Big Pinky', was revealed in Auckland yesterday. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Yesterday, Seymour, candidates, supporters and media took the bus - loaned by a supporter - from the Auckland Showgrounds to a political panel at St Paul’s College in Ponsonby.

“We are a little bit concerned that we are actually going to attract as many Barbie fans as Act fans,” Seymour said of the bright pink branding. “But increasingly there’s a cross-over. We think that this bus will be more than Ken-ough.”

Luxon was in Queenstown to announce his promise to build a new “Great Walk” and encourage more young people to come to New Zealand on working holiday visas, as part of his party’s tourism strategy.

Tourism spokesman Joseph Mooney said the party would create a new 80-kilometre Great Walk at Waiau - Toa/Molesworth in the South Island.

The party would also lift the upper age for being allowed a working holiday visa from 30 to 35 years and allow people to apply for a second and third work visa as long as worker shortages continue.

Luxon also promised to electrify the New Zealand cycle trail for e-bikes, with $3m set aside to co-invest in e-bike chargers.

Mooney said the total cost of the tourism package came to $22m over four years, which would be funded through money that was unallocated from the International Visitor Levy, a charge levied on incoming tourists that was brought in by Labour.

