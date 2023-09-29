The former Te Pāti Māori candidate who stepped aside for Meka Whaitiri has thrown her support behind Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Heather Te Au Skipworth gave up her candidacy in the Māori electorate in May after Whaitiri’s shock defection from Labour.

Whaitiri had held the seat for Labour since 2013, after Parekura Horomia died. Skipworth ran against Whaitiri in two previous elections.

At the time, Skipworth said decided to stand aside to support Whaitiri, who claimed she didn’t feel “heard” in Labour and was returning to her Māori whakapapa in joining Te Pāti Māori.

“When you’re given the key to unshackle your cousin, what do you do? You free her,” Skipworth said previously.

Speaking to the Herald, Skipworth said she stood by that decision and saw backing Tangaere-Manuel in the electorate seat as a means to increase representation as a whole for Māori in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.

Whaitiri is ranked third on Te Pāti Māori’s list and with most recent polls giving the party four seats, she is likely to get into Parliament through the party vote. Tangaere-Manuel is running for the electorate vote only.

“Nothing has changed. [Whaitiri] had mentioned she was getting back to her whakapapa, who am I to question that?

“For whatever reason she felt she couldn’t in the Labour party. Cushla doesn’t feel that way.

“This is supporting two candidates for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.”

It comes after a Whakaata Māori poll, conducted by Curia Market Research, found Tangaere-Manuel ahead at 33 per cent and Whaitiri on 25 per cent. However, 29 per cent of those polled were undecided.

While still a member of Te Pāti Māori, Skipworth said she didn’t have any allegiances. She had been selected as the party’s Tukituki candidate, but in June withdrew for “personal reasons”.

In deciding to back Tangaere-Manuel, Skipworth said her first concern was how - being from Ngāti Porou iwi and the top part of the vast electorate - she would represent Ngāti Kahungungu in the south.

“She assured me she was upholding the mana of her whānau and to equally serve the whole rohe.

“She says she is all in it for us.”

And ever since, Skipworth said she had been hugely impressed by Tangaere-Manuel.

“She has been everywhere. We want someone who can be here and is not afraid to put themselves out there.

“People have been saying they want somebody who can listen, someone who shows up and she’s definitely showed up. She’s someone who can follow through.

“Obviously, she doesn’t have the opportunity or influence as much yet because she’s not in Parliament. But I genuinely believe she will.”

Skipworth said with Whaitiri they could be a powerful force for the region if Labour and Te Pāti Māori entered a coalition and “take their party coats off and remember their whakapapa”.

Skipworth said it was an incredibly important time for the electorate, which had major housing issues, was still recovering from cyclone damage and with major decisions yet to be made about the future of the region.

“The amount of general versus Māori seats is inequitable. And we are floodstruck, having two voices in Parliament will help.”

As former minister responsible for cyclone recovery in the area, Whaitiri had been criticised after leaving Labour as she had removed that local voice in the Government response.

“I think it’s really unfair for me to say she should have or could have or would have,” said Skipworth.

“But whānau did need great support at that time is probably what I can say.

“There are whānau that for them, that was tough.”

She said whatever the outcome, the election would be close.

“I think both of them are working really hard. And if we can get both, it’s a bonus.”

Tangaere-Manuel and Te Pāti Māori declined to comment.























