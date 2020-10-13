Election 2020: National unveils seniors policy just three days out from election day

National leader Judith Collins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Just three days out from the last day Kiwis can vote in the election, the National Party has released its seniors policy.

National wants to establish a seniors Commissioner but would not commit any new spending to seniors, instead saying they would benefit from their proposed tax cuts.

In the policy announcement at a public meeting in Hamilton, leader Judith Collins repeated her insistence that a Labour-led government would see the Green Party's wealth tax become reality.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has called this "misinformation".

Collins said today seniors would be "particularly targeted" by a wealth tax and National included a fact sheet on the proposed tax.

"Retirees are not the super-rich, but simply hard working Kiwis who have saved for retirement. Only a National Government can commit to not introducing a wealth tax on retirees."

The Greens' proposed tax would introduce two new tax brackets for an individual whose assets were worth more than $1 million and $2 million.

Couples who together own a $1.2 million house without debt and $700,000 in the bank would not be affected, for example, as the tax is individualised.

"My vision is for New Zealand to be a nation where seniors are respected, feel safe and secure and quality health treatment is available in a timely manner."

National has promised seniors they would:

• Establish a seniors commissioner

• Implement a dementia care action plan

• Review the power of attorney legislation

• Increase spot checks in rest homes

• Maintain superannuation payments, the winter energy payment and SuperGold Card

National's Seniors spokesman Tim Macindoe said they would work to enhance the existing SuperGold Card and direct the Office for Seniors to negotiate enhanced discounts for vision, dental and hearing aids.

The seniors commissioner would be established through the current Office for Seniors which sits inside the Ministry of Social Development and National estimates the cost would be $1 million each year.

This would be funded from a re-allocation within the Ministry of Social Development.