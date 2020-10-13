Election 2020: Winston Peters takes aim at MPs taking 'perpetual selfies' on campaign trail

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters has taken aim at the Greens, political leaders and their "perpetual selfies", and the media in one of his last speeches on the campaign trail.

Speaking to

more than 100 people in Auckland this afternoon, Peters touted his party's record and lauded those forecasting NZ First's political demise.

"It's not the size of the dog in the fight," Peters told party faithful, "it's the size of the fight in the dog – and we're no poodle."

He paused a few seconds before he said: "You hear that, media at the back?"

NZ First has not been above the 5 per cent threshold in the polls for more than a year.

The most recent 1News/Colmar Brunton poll revealed the party was at just 2 per cent.

Peters referred to "stupid polls", doubling down on his tried and tested phrase that the only poll that matters was on election day.

"There is a surge on and you [the media] are not going to stop us."

Peters also took aim at other political leaders and MPs from whom, he said, the campaign has "all been about photo opportunities".

He gave the example of Greens co-leader James Shaw doing a deep-sea dive to highlight the party's oceans policy: Peters said he was "probably fishing for votes".

"Then there were the perpetual selfies that you have seen around the rest of the campaign, for so many."

He did not say who he was talking about – but it's highly likely to be a reference to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, who is often mobbed by supporters seeking selfies.

But, in a walkabout in Manukau Mall last week, Peters was also taking selfies with supporters.

Speaking to reporters after today's speech, he refused to be drawn in detail on his comments.

"This is a very, very substantive election with far too many people behaving in that way."

He said he would not be wasting "five seconds" on the matter, despite being the one who raised the issue.

But he was all too happy to talk about the Greens, taking aim at the party's wealth tax proposal.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the Greens said that 'tax is love' – around about then, I thought: 'what planet are they on?"