Election 2020: Judith Collins unveils National's seniors policy in Hamilton

Judith Collins was not keen on getting a photo with the 'Make Ardern Go Away' side of the sign, but was more comfortable with 'Two Ticks Blue'. Photos / Aaron Dahmen

Judith Collins was in Hamilton today - unveiling her party's seniors policy in front of a boisterous local crowd.

Just before heading into the community meeting at Café Agora and Event Centre, the National leader was hailed down by a fan, who held up a double-sided sign saying Make Ardern Go Away and Two Ticks Blue.

The fan asked for a photo but Collins wasn't too keen on the side that read Make Ardern Go Away, a take on US President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again slogan, quickly flipping the sign to Two Ticks Blue before the picture was taken.

National wants to establish a Seniors Commissioner but would not commit any new spending to seniors, instead saying they would benefit from their proposed tax cuts.

Judith Collins in Hamilton today, October 14 2020.

In at the policy announcement, Collins repeated her insistence that a Labour-led government would see the Green Party's wealth tax become reality.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has called this "misinformation".

Today Collins said seniors would be "particularly targeted" by a wealth tax and National included a fact sheet on the proposed tax.

"Retirees are not the super-rich, but simply hard working Kiwis who have saved for retirement. Only a National government can commit to not introducing a wealth tax on retirees."

The Greens' proposed tax would introduce two new tax brackets for an individual whose assets were worth more than $1m and $2 million.

Couples who together own a $1.2m house without debt and $700,000 in the bank would not be affected, for example, as the tax is individualised.

"My vision is for New Zealand to be a nation where seniors are respected, feel safe and secure and quality health treatment is available in a timely manner."

National has promised seniors they would:

• Establish a Seniors Commissioner.

• Implement a dementia care action plan.

• Review the power of attorney legislation.

• Increase spot checks in rest homes.

• Maintain superannuation payments, the winter energy payment and SuperGold Card.

National's seniors spokesman Tim Macindoe said they would work to enhance the existing SuperGold Card and direct the Office for Seniors to negotiate enhanced discounts for vision, dental and hearing aids.