Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Election 2020: Josie Pagani - A call I never expected a Labour leader to make

3 minutes to read

Nicki Goodwin at the Tauranga Community Foodbank. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By: Josie Pagani

Vote2020

OPINION

I never thought I'd hear a Labour Prime Minister promise no tax on wealth while she's in charge, but hold the line of banning cotton buds. In my normal universe, the Green party would

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.